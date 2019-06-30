Dharmendra Pradhan thanks MEA for rescuing sailors from Nigerian pirates' captivity

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday expressed gratitude to the Ministry of External Affairs for releasing Odia sailor from captivity of Nigerian pirates.

Third officer on the vessel MT Apecus, Sudeep Chaudhary from Odisha, was among the five seafarers from India who were taken hostage by pirates in Nigeria.

“Thank EAM @DrSJaishankar ji, MoS Shipping Sh. @mansukhmandviya, @india_nigeria and all stakeholders for their efforts in securing the release of 5 Indian seafarers including that of Sh. Sudeep Chowdhary from Odisha who was amongst our citizens kidnapped by pirates in Nigeria,” Pradhan tweeted.

ALSO READ: Five Indian sailors kidnapped by pirates rescued from Nigeria after over two months

He had taken up the issue with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after receiving a distress appeal from Pradeepta Kumar Choudhury, father of Sudeep.

The release of five Indian sailors came after intervention of Ministry of Foreign Affairs into the matter.

Sudeep was kidnapped along with Ankit Hooda, Chirag Yadav, Avinash Reddy and Moogu Ravi by the pirates from the vessel in the outer achorage off Bonny Island, Nigeria, on April 19.

They were kept hostages in Nigeria.

“Appreciate the help of Nigerian authorities, @shipmin_india, our team @india_nigeria & all other stakeholders who have contributed to the release of the seafarers. They are being brought to Port Harcourt under Nigerian police escort and our HC will safely repatriate them to India,” wrote Jaishankar on his twitter handle.