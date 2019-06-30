Home States Odisha

Dharmendra Pradhan thanks MEA for rescuing sailors from Nigerian pirates' captivity

The release of five Indian sailors came after intervention of Ministry of Foreign Affairs into the matter.

Published: 30th June 2019 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday expressed gratitude to the Ministry of External Affairs for releasing Odia sailor from captivity of Nigerian pirates.

Third officer on the vessel MT Apecus, Sudeep Chaudhary from Odisha, was among the five seafarers from India who were taken hostage by pirates in Nigeria.

“Thank EAM @DrSJaishankar ji, MoS Shipping Sh. @mansukhmandviya, @india_nigeria and all stakeholders for their efforts in securing the release of 5 Indian seafarers including that of Sh. Sudeep Chowdhary from Odisha who was amongst our citizens kidnapped by pirates in Nigeria,” Pradhan tweeted.

ALSO READ: Five Indian sailors kidnapped by pirates rescued from Nigeria after over two months

He had taken up the issue with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after receiving a distress appeal from Pradeepta Kumar Choudhury, father of Sudeep. 

The release of five Indian sailors came after intervention of Ministry of Foreign Affairs into the matter.

Sudeep was kidnapped along with Ankit Hooda, Chirag Yadav, Avinash Reddy and Moogu Ravi by the pirates from the vessel in the outer achorage off Bonny Island, Nigeria, on April 19.

They were kept hostages in Nigeria.

“Appreciate the help of Nigerian authorities, @shipmin_india, our team @india_nigeria & all other stakeholders who have contributed to the release of the seafarers. They are being brought to Port Harcourt under Nigerian police escort and our HC will safely repatriate them to India,” wrote Jaishankar on his twitter handle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan MEA Captive Indian sailors Nijeria Nijerian pirates
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp