Encroachment, illegal parking congest Cuttack's Ranihat-SCB road 

Most of the medicine stores and diagnostic centres located on about 500-metre stretch of the road have put their billboards and signboards encroaching upon the roads.

Published: 30th June 2019 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Slum dwellings encroach the road stretch from Ranihat to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Slum dwellings encroach the road stretch from Ranihat to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Rampant encroachment and illegal parking has narrowed the busy road stretch from Ranihat to SCB Medical College and Hospital hindering smooth flow of traffic, particularly ambulance.

The situation is getting worse with each passing day.

While encroachments by vendors and makeshift stalls have narrowed down more than a km stretch of the road, illegal parking of vehicles has further congested the road often causing problem for commuters.

Such is the situation that even pedestrians find trouble in crossing the stretch.

Most of the medicine stores and diagnostic centres located on about 500-metre stretch of the road have put their billboards and signboards encroaching upon the roads.

Careless parking of vehicles in front of business establishments is resulting in traffic jam most of the time.

The rest of the portion of the busy road has been narrowed by unauthorised slums, hotels, eateries, tea and betel shops set up illegally along both sides.

In the absence of any legal action, the number of unauthorised slum dwellers is increasing day by day and has crossed 100 adding to pollution near the premier government hospital of the state.

 Adding to the chaos are more than 10 motels set up illegally on the road.

These motels attract patients and their attendants visiting the hospital and looking for temporary accommodation and food.

Parking of vehicles outside the motels is just another addition to the prevailing menace.

Traffic ACP Jatin Kumar Panda said joint eviction drive which was stopped in the city for more than five months has resumed on Saturday.

Steps have been taken for removal of encroachment and illegal parking on the road stretching from Badambadi to Link Road on the first day. 

“We have chalked out a detail plan for conduct of eviction drive daily in the city and the important and busy Ranihat-Medical road has also been included in it,” said Panda.

With eviction being just a temporary solution and no stringent measures in place to resolve the traffic issue, the cardinal route of the city continues to remain neglected.

