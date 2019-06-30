Home States Odisha

Four arrested for killing man during dacoity bid in Odisha

Bargarh police have seized three firearms, six rounds of live ammunition, two motorcycles and a car from the accused

Published: 30th June 2019 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Bargarh police has arrested four members of a gang for the murder of a man during a loot attempt in Jarmuda village under Bargarh Town police limits earlier this month.

On the night of June 10, six miscreants had broken into the house of one Hiralal Mahanta of the village.

As they climbed on to the first floor of the house through the rear compound wall, they found one Basanta Pradhan sleeping there.

Holding him at gunpoint, they searched the rooms there for valuables but did not find anything.

They then forced Pradhan to call up Hiralal and ask him to open the gate on the ground floor.

But as Basanta resisted, one of them shot him and the group fled the spot.

Basanta, who belonged to Dhama in Sambalpur district, died on the spot.

During the course of investigation, the police arrested the gang members Lal Bibek Singh of Uttar Pradesh, Rajesh Singh of Bihar and Manoj Badhia of Bolangir from Jharkhand.

Another accused Suren Mallick of Bargarh was arrested from Assam. 

Bargarh SP Mukesh Kumar Bhanoo said, the breakthrough had come with the arrest of one Nakula Majhi by Barpali police on June 23. 

He was attempting to extort money at gunpoint from the sarpanch of Mahada gram panchayat. Another gang member, Rakesh Behera of Ambabhona had reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself on June 21.

The police have seized three firearms, six rounds of live ammunition, two motorcycles and a car from the accused.

The SP further informed that cases have been registered at Bargarh Town PS, Ambabhona PS and Barpali PS and the accused have been booked under several sections of IPC including Arms Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha crime cases Odisha crimes
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp