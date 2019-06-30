Four arrested for killing man during dacoity bid in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Bargarh police has arrested four members of a gang for the murder of a man during a loot attempt in Jarmuda village under Bargarh Town police limits earlier this month.

On the night of June 10, six miscreants had broken into the house of one Hiralal Mahanta of the village.

As they climbed on to the first floor of the house through the rear compound wall, they found one Basanta Pradhan sleeping there.

Holding him at gunpoint, they searched the rooms there for valuables but did not find anything.

They then forced Pradhan to call up Hiralal and ask him to open the gate on the ground floor.

But as Basanta resisted, one of them shot him and the group fled the spot.

Basanta, who belonged to Dhama in Sambalpur district, died on the spot.

During the course of investigation, the police arrested the gang members Lal Bibek Singh of Uttar Pradesh, Rajesh Singh of Bihar and Manoj Badhia of Bolangir from Jharkhand.

Another accused Suren Mallick of Bargarh was arrested from Assam.

Bargarh SP Mukesh Kumar Bhanoo said, the breakthrough had come with the arrest of one Nakula Majhi by Barpali police on June 23.

He was attempting to extort money at gunpoint from the sarpanch of Mahada gram panchayat. Another gang member, Rakesh Behera of Ambabhona had reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself on June 21.

The police have seized three firearms, six rounds of live ammunition, two motorcycles and a car from the accused.

The SP further informed that cases have been registered at Bargarh Town PS, Ambabhona PS and Barpali PS and the accused have been booked under several sections of IPC including Arms Act.