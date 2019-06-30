Health care in shambles in Odisha's Udala

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Health care service is in a shambles in the tribal-dominated Udala sub-division owing to shortage of doctors.

The Udala sub-divisional hospital, Kaptipada Community Health Centre (CHC), Sriram Chandrapur CHC, Khunta CHC and Dukura CHC are the worst affected.

Around five lakh people depend on the SDH and CHCs which have only 24 doctors against the sanctioned strength of 60.

Udala Sub-Divisional Medical Officer (SDMO) Dr Sibananda Mohanty said of the sanctioned strength of 18 doctors in the 150-bed Udala sub-divisional hospital, eight are lying vacant.

Of the remaining 10 doctors, two are on long leave. The hospital is an important facility as over 25,000 people from the sub-division and its nearby areas depend on it.

Dr Mohanty said the Kaptipada CHC and its periphery health care centres need 12 doctors but there are only six.

The Sriram Chandrapur CHC and its nearby centres are also facing a similar crisis.

Of the sanctioned strength of six doctors, four are lying vacant in the CHC while three posts are yet to be filled in the nearby centres.

Similarly, the Khunta CHC has a sanctioned strength of six doctors but two are posted.

The CHC is an important health care facility as most of the tribals residing in the foothills of Similipal forest area depend on it.

The SDMO said doctors on duty at the health care centres face a tough time during emergencies owing to shortage of staff.

He said the Chief District Medical Officer has been apprised of the issue.