Heavy rain likely for three days, alert sounded in all districts of Odisha

The overcast sky in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

The overcast sky in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. ( Photo | EPS)

BHUBANESWAR:  The state government on Saturday put Collectors of all districts on alert anticipating heavy rainfall for next three days under influence of a low-pressure area forming over north Bay of Bengal.

Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi issued an advisory to the Collectors asking them to tackle flood-like situation or waterlogging arising out of heaving rainfall.

Districts such as Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri and Balasore districts should remain alert to meet any exigencies that might arise in case of extremely and very heavy rainfall, the advisory said.

The SRC also directed them to closely monitor the situation.

The low pressure, which is likely to trigger rains beginning Sunday, is expected to end a rather dry spell after the delayed arrival of southwest monsoon which has pushed Odisha’s rainfall deficiency between June 1 and 29 to -34 per cent. 

In a special bulletin, India Meteorological Department issued orange weather warning for heavy rainfall in Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Kendrapara districts on Sunday.

Heavy to very heavy rain might occur at isolated places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Kandhamal and Malkangiri during the same period.Met officials said rainfall activity will increase on July 1 under influence of the cyclonic circulation over north Bay of Bengal off West Bengal coast which will turn into low pressure. 

It is likely to become more marked and concentrate into a depression during the subsequent 48 hours, Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas said.

Heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall is predicted at some places in Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sonepur and Boudh districts on July 1. Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Jajpur and Sundargarh districts will also experience rainfall.

On July 2, heavy rainfall might occur at isolated places in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Koraput districts, and light to moderate rainfall will very likely occur at most places in other districts of the state.

Fishermen have been asked not to venture along and off Odisha coast and north Bay of Bengal between June 30 and July 2.

Monsoon move

  •  Low pressure over north Bay of Bengal likely  to trigger rains beginning Sunday

  •  Orange warning in Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Kendrapara dists

  •  Rainfall activity to increase on July 1 under influence of the cyclonic circulation over Bay

  •  Heavy rain likely at isolated places in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Koraput on July 2

