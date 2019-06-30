Odisha government collaborates with IBM to develop initiative to minimise impact of disasters

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tech giant IBM has tied up with Odisha Government and Xavier University to develop innovative solutions that can alleviate effects of natural disasters which continue to hinder development in the state.

As part of its ‘Call for Code’ global initiative that aims at bringing together start-ups, academics and enterprise developers to solve most pressing societal issues, IBM intends to develop solutions through technology that can minimise impacts of disasters.

ALSO READ: SP Group donates Rs 51 lakh to Odisha's CMRF for Fani aid

Country Leader (Developer Ecosystem) of IBM-India/South Asia Priya Mallya said software developers have been brought together to build innovative solutions by utilising open technologies like Cloud, Artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and Block-chain.

“We can not prevent a disaster because it is a force of nature. But, definitely we can use technology to reduce its effects. While weather data helps to predict it much ahead of time, AI helps to predict where and how will be its impact, block-chain helps us build a fast response system so that we can provide relief measures at the earliest,” she said.

ALSO READ: WTC Mumbai donates Rs 51 lakh to CMRF for restoration of Fani-hit villages in Odisha

IBM decided to partner with Odisha as the state was recently hit by extremely severe cyclone Fani. As part of the initiative a hackathon was organised at Xavier University where more than 300 developers participated.

“Some innovative ideas or models which are lifesaving and helpful to the society will be selected and implemented as part of our code and response framework,” Mallya said.

Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi said Odisha’s rescue and recovery operations pre and post Fani was lauded by many.

ALSO READ: Kotak Mahindra donates Rs 5 crore to Odisha for Fani relief

“We leveraged technology for tracking the cyclone and predicting extent of impact. It helped us remain prepared in advance with sufficient equipment. Call for Code is topical and explores how to use IT in developing solutions that can tackle natural disasters,” he added.

An enablement session will be organised for developer teams.

All entries for the Odisha edition will be considered for global competition.

Vice Chancellor of Xavier University Father Paul Fernandes said developers are driving force of the future. The initiative will help build solutions for a better society, he added.