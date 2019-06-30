Home States Odisha

Odisha government mulls pass-fail for Classes 5, 8

Odisha School and Mass Education Department has been facing criticism over poor pass percentage of students in matriculation exams.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha government which has adopted a no-detention policy in schools at elementary level is now planning to reintroduce ‘pass-fail system’ for V and VIII students.

“We plan to introduce examination system in both Class V and VIII in schools,” said School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das to media recently.

Das stated that the Department is mulling if a student fails in Class V exams, he or she will be given another chance to clear the test to get promoted to Class VI.

However, if a student fails to clear exams at Class VIII, he or she will be detained in the same class for another year. He, however, has said the move has not been finalised yet.

Sources in the School and Mass Education Department said the move has been planned to strengthen the education system and help in tackling the issue of worsening quality of education at secondary and higher secondary level.

The School and Mass Education Department has been facing criticism over poor pass percentage of students in matriculation exams.

Besides, the poor performance of students in various subjects at secondary level has also raised question about the education system at the foundation level.

Experts have been suggesting that the quality of education and classroom infrastructure at primary and upper primary level in government schools need to be improved to increase the standard of education in the state.

