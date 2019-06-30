Odisha Health Minister orders probe into misbehaviour with BJP MLA in private hospital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Health and Family Welfare Minister Nabakishore Das on Saturday ordered a probe into the alleged misbehaviour with BJP MLA from Keonjhar Sadar, Mohan Charan Majhi by the authorities of a city-based.

The Minister directed Health Secretary Dr Pramod Meherda to constitute a four-member panel to probe into the allegations and submit a report within seven days.

According to the complaint, the hospital authorities allegedly misbehaved with Majhi when he requested to release the body of a patient of his home district.

The patient, Sachin Barik of Naradpur village under Jhumpura block of Keonjhar district died in the wee hours on Saturday while undergoing treatment at Kalinga Hospital.

Though all bills raised for his treatment were paid, the hospital authorities did not release the body allegedly demanding more money.

As the hospital authorities did not release the body, Sachin’s father Basudev Barik approached the MLA to intervene into the matter.

Subsequently, Majhi rushed to the hospital and requested the hospital DGM to release the body.

But, the DGM and accounts staff allegedly misbehaved with him and refused to release the body following which the MLA brought the matter to the notice of Health Minister.

Meanwhile, the Health Secretary has formed a four-member committee led by Joint Secretary G Poonam Tapas Kumar.