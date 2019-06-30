Home States Odisha

Odisha’s inflation fall highest in India

Inflation in Odisha has come down from 6.9 per cent in 2014-15 to 2.9 per cent in 2018-19 with food inflation at 1.7 per cent. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Retail inflation in Odisha witnessed a downward trend over the past five years owing to falling food prices impacting the overall economy of the state.

According to Odisha Economic Survey 2018-19 released on Friday, though the inflation increased slightly from 2.2 per cent in 2017-18 to 2.9 per cent in 2018-19 (till January), it is way behind the annual national average of 3.6 per cent.

Odisha has, in fact, witnessed highest fall in inflation among all large states in the last five years.

While average annual inflation in India declined to 3.6 per cent in 2017-18 from 4.5 per cent in 2016-17, it fell more in the state from 5 per cent to 2.2 per cent during the period. 

The food inflation in 2017-18 was negligible, largely due to fall in prices in pulses, which contributed to overall inflation.

Rural inflation has been mostly higher than urban, except in the last few months of the last fiscal.

The difference between rural and urban inflation has been higher for ‘non-food’ items across states.

The report indicated that rural inflation has been driving overall state inflation from 2014-15 to 2018-19.

The last two years saw urban inflation rising above rural figure, though rural inflation continues to drive overall inflation.

An analysis of commodity-wise average inflation reveals that services like health and education continue to have high inflation in the State. 

In rural Odisha, since food inflation is a major contributor with around 60 per cent, it affects overall inflation. 

Inflation in urban parts, given the different consumption basket, is driven by housing and miscellaneous services as well.

“Supply bottlenecks and higher transport costs lead to higher inflation in rural areas than in urban areas. Lesser accessibility and location factors like place of manufacture also contribute to cost of consumer products, particularly processed or perishable goods,” said Ramesh Mishra, a retired professor in economics.

