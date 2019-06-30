Home States Odisha

Odisha's Swabhiman Anchal villagers demand development

 Residents  of 20 villages under Swabhiman Anchal have threatened to hit the streets if State Government does not ensure accelerated development of the region. 

Villagers attending the public meeting at Muduliguda on Saturday.

Villagers attending the public meeting at Muduliguda on Saturday. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Residents of 20 villages under Swabhiman Anchal have threatened to hit the streets if State Government does not ensure accelerated development of the region. 

They held a public meeting on Saturday at Muduliguda for the first time after opening of the Gurupriya bridge last year, where problems of various villages in the region were discussed.

While many of the villages are without schools, there is no proper drinking water facility and approach roads in other areas.

Many times, villagers have to carry critically-ill patients to health centres on cots and slings as ambulance service is not available.

Residents of Muduliguda and Bayapada villages said they have to travel 60 km in the motor launch from Angurguda to Dyke-III and walk for another five km to reach Nakamamudi panchyat office to get their PDS quota and other essential works done. Moreover, Government benefits also failed to reach most of the villages.

The people have since long been demanding setting up of a new panchayat office at Muduliguda which will also help Bayapada villagers.

They alleged that although the state government had announced to set it up before the 2017 Panchayat elections, nothing has been done.

They urged the Collector to act on their 20 point charter of demands which include supply of two passenger launches and 10 motor launches, construction of check dams and concrete roads in all villages along with community halls in five panchayats and drains and ponds in all villages.

No basic amenitites

  • Residents of Muduliguda and Bayapada villages have to travel for 60 km in the motor launch from Angurguda to Dyke-III and walk for another five km to reach Nakamamudi panchayat office to get PDS items

  • Government benefits fail to reach almost all the villages

  •  Villagers have long been demanding setting up of a new panchayat office at Muduliguda

