Home States Odisha

Special OJEE on July 21, results to be announced on July 25

Candidates are required to submit online application and fee between June 30 and July 10 and download admit card from July 15. 

Published: 30th June 2019 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Students coming out of an examination centre after appearing at the OJEE-2019 in Bhubaneswar on May 1.

Students coming out of an examination centre after appearing at the OJEE-2019 in Bhubaneswar on May 1. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE)-2019 for admission to BTech, MBA, MCA and lateral entry to BTech and MCA in engineering colleges will be held on July 21. 

As per the notification issued by OJEE council, the one-hour examination will be held from 10 am to 11 am in which candidates will have to attend 60 multiple choice questions.

Candidates are required to submit online application and fee between June 30 and July 10 and download admit card from July 15. The results will be announced on July 25.

ALSO READ: OJEE results published, 65,242 students allotted ranks

Seat allotment will be done during July end in the second phase after completion of first phase counselling as Special OJEE is for allotting leftover seats.

The first round allotment of seats will be done on July 30 and document verification will take place on August 1 and 2. Final allotment of seats and counselling process will be completed on August 3.

Candidates who have rank in JEE main 2019 for BTech or OJEE 2019 for lateral entry to BTech /MBA/MCA are not required to appear the Special and second OJEE, said Chairman, OJEE, SK Chand.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing first phase OJEE counselling, allotment of first round seats for BTech/MBA/MCA will be done on July 1 and document verification of candidates will take place between July 6 and 12.

Second round seat allotment will be done on July 14 while the final round allotment of seats in the first phase will notified on July 22.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha OJEE Special OJEE Special OJEE exam Special OJEE results 2019
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp