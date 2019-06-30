Special OJEE on July 21, results to be announced on July 25

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE)-2019 for admission to BTech, MBA, MCA and lateral entry to BTech and MCA in engineering colleges will be held on July 21.

As per the notification issued by OJEE council, the one-hour examination will be held from 10 am to 11 am in which candidates will have to attend 60 multiple choice questions.

Candidates are required to submit online application and fee between June 30 and July 10 and download admit card from July 15. The results will be announced on July 25.

Seat allotment will be done during July end in the second phase after completion of first phase counselling as Special OJEE is for allotting leftover seats.

The first round allotment of seats will be done on July 30 and document verification will take place on August 1 and 2. Final allotment of seats and counselling process will be completed on August 3.

Candidates who have rank in JEE main 2019 for BTech or OJEE 2019 for lateral entry to BTech /MBA/MCA are not required to appear the Special and second OJEE, said Chairman, OJEE, SK Chand.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing first phase OJEE counselling, allotment of first round seats for BTech/MBA/MCA will be done on July 1 and document verification of candidates will take place between July 6 and 12.

Second round seat allotment will be done on July 14 while the final round allotment of seats in the first phase will notified on July 22.