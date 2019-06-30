Walls leak, cracks in flood shelters in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Even as Kalahandi faces floods every year, shelters in the district are lying in a dismal state.

Owing to its topography, Kalahandi witnesses flood every monsoon in rivers Udanti, Hati, Sagada, Rahul, Ret and Utei that flow into Tel river under Mahanadi basin.

It is the people residing close to the rivers who face the brunt.

In 2015, the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) constructed four permanent flood shelters in the district.

They were located in Balichada, Kutengaon and Rasdumer on the banks of Hati river besides, Belkhandi on the banks of Tel.

Interestingly, the cyclone shelter at Balichada under Kalampur block was never put to use because of its location.

The authorities in its wisdom constructed the shelter in a low-lying area which gets submerged even with a little rain making it difficult for people to reach it.

The shelter has no power nor water supply.

Similarly, the flood shelter at Kutengaon has developed cracks. In fact, all the four shelters in the absence of maintenance and repair, are lying in a dilapidated condition.

There are many other riverside villages in the district that are without flood shelters. Sources said there is need of shelters in Atigaon,

Talmala, Turkel and Malgaon that lie on the banks of Tel besides, M Rampur and Karlamunada.

This year, the district administration has earmarked 11 schools at Mahaling, Latter, Khairmal, Koten, Bankapalas, Balichada, Belkhandi, Tundla, Kasurpada, Malpada and Urladani as temporary flood shelters.

Officials concerned have been asked to stock food and relief materials in the places nearby the schools.

Meanwhile, there are several vulnerable points in the embankments of Tel and Hati that need immediate repair and reconstruction.

Frequent flooding over the years has led to erosion of the banks of both Tel and Hati. Despite this, no tangible steps have been taken by the state government for strengthening and repair of embankments. Some of the vulnerable points under Tel embankments are in Amathola and Tamala, Kalam, Pandigaon, Paria near Cheliamal which is the confluence point of Pipal Nullah and Tel river.

No room for flood-hit