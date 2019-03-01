Nine arrested for sorcery killings in Odisha

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: At Least nine persons, including three women, were arrested by Gunupur Police on Thursday for their alleged involvement in sorcery related killing of a couple and an old woman on February 23.

The incident had occurred in Bada Sahi of Ukumbaguda village under Gunupur police limits.

The arrested include Babula Sabara, Rabi Sabara, Bulu Sabara, Ajit Sabara and Shankar Sabara, who allegedly carried out the killing, and Kamal Lochan Sabara, Malati Sabara, Phula Sabara and Punyabati Sabara, who were accomplices.

Sabita Sabara, the daughter 45-year-old Gopal Sabara and 40-year-old Laxmi Sabara, had filed a police complaint on Tuesday alleging that a group of around 40 villagers armed with cricket bats, iron rods and spades dragged her parents out of their house on the fateful night. They took Gopal and Laxmi to nearby mango grove and beat them to death. On the same night, a 77-year-old woman of the village Jakili Sabara was also beaten to death by the villagers.

Sabita’s 11-year-old brother Hemant Sabara, who is the only witness of the incident, informed her next day over phone. Though some relatives were present at the spot, they did not inform the police out of fear.

According to police, Gopal, his wife and the elderly woman were killed over the death of one Nilambar Sabara of the village. He had died due to some ailments one month back. Villagers suspected that he was killed by black magic.

Police said, the villagers killed the trio and burnt them. The ashes and bones were thrown into a pond. SDPO Gunupur, Raj Kishore Dash said police have seized the half-burnt bones from the pond. Some more persons of the village are involved in the incident and would be nabbed soon.