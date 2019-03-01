Award for Prof Sidhartha Das

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Eminent diabetologist and former Dean od SCB Medical College and Hospital Prof Sidhartha Das has been conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Diabetes India for his contributions in the field of diabetes and metabolic disorders.

He was presented with the award by President of Diabetes India and former president of International Diabetes Federation Dr SM Sadikot at the ninth World Congress of Diabetes at Jaipur on Thursday.