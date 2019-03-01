BJP gets battle-ready in S Odisha constituencies

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The BJP leaders have started preparations for facing the forthcoming Assembly elections in Koraput and Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seats. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram recently visited the two constituencies to take stock of the party’s preparedness for the elections.

While Pradhan organised two meetings in Koraput constituency along with Giridhar Gomango, Jayram Pangi and Bhurgu Buxipatra, Oram is leading the poll campaigning with former Lok Sabha MP Parsuram Majhi in Nabarangpur constituency.

The party leaders are working towards establishing the connect with people at the grassroots and make them aware about schemes launched by the BJP-led Central Government. Both the leaders are focusing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development agenda to give a boost to the party’s prospect in the constituencies. In their speeches at public gatherings here, the two BJP leaders spoke extensively about Ujjwala, Soubhagya and Jandhan schemes.

Pradhan and Oram have asked party workers to undertake door-to-door visits in villages and get feedback from the people about the flagship schemes of Modi Government.

The party will next organise a ‘Jyoti’ programme by lighting lamps in every booth under Koraput and Rayagada Lok Sabha seats as part of its campaign plans.