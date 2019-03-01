BJP: Naveen Patnaik making false promises

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A day ahead of the mega convention of beneficiaries of various State Government schemes that would be addressed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the BJP accused him of neglecting Sundargarh district on all fronts.

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, BJP secretary Dhiren Senapati alleged that the CM is making false promises before elections only to garner votes. He said Rourkela was upgraded to Municipal Corporation in 2014 and demanded clarification from Naveen on the fate of Police Commissionerate system for the Steel City.

Senapati said law and order situation in Rourkela has deteriorated amid rise in crime rate. Introduction of Police Commissionerate system would ensure effective policing to restore sense of security among the citizens, he said and pointed out that projects announced by the BJD Government are pending for several years. “Government Medical College and Hospital at Rourkela, barrages over Koel river at Rourkela and Ib river at Sundargarh town, mega wholesale market yard for Rourkela, truck terminal near Rourkela, Ring Road along the Koel river at Rourkela are false promises of Naveen,” he said.

The NH 143 project, Bimlagarh-Talcher rail line and suspension bridge at Vedvyas of Rourkela have also been delayed, he said.Meanwhile, massive preparations have been made at Rourkela aerodrome ground where the CM is scheduled to address beneficiaries of KALIA, Mission Shakti and Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board schemes on Friday.