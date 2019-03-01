Home States Odisha

BJP: Naveen Patnaik making false promises

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, BJP secretary Dhiren Senapati alleged that the CM is making false promises before elections only to garner votes.

Published: 01st March 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A day ahead of the mega convention of beneficiaries of various State Government schemes that would be addressed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the BJP accused him of neglecting Sundargarh district on all fronts.

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, BJP secretary Dhiren Senapati alleged that the CM is making false promises before elections only to garner votes. He said Rourkela was upgraded to Municipal Corporation in 2014 and demanded clarification from Naveen on the fate of Police Commissionerate system for the Steel City.

Senapati said law and order situation in Rourkela has deteriorated amid rise in crime rate. Introduction of Police Commissionerate system would ensure effective policing to restore sense of security among the citizens, he said and pointed out that projects announced by the BJD Government are pending for several years. “Government Medical College and Hospital at Rourkela, barrages over Koel river at Rourkela and Ib river at Sundargarh town, mega wholesale market yard for Rourkela, truck terminal near Rourkela, Ring Road along the Koel river at Rourkela are false promises of Naveen,” he said.

The NH 143 project, Bimlagarh-Talcher rail line and suspension bridge at Vedvyas of Rourkela have also been delayed, he said.Meanwhile, massive preparations have been made at Rourkela aerodrome ground where the CM is scheduled to address beneficiaries of KALIA, Mission Shakti and Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board schemes on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp