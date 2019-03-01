Congress threatens agitation over Waltair bifurcation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Strongly opposing the Centre’s move to bifurcate Waltair Railway Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) to constitute the South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone, Congress on Thursday accused the Union Government of discriminating against the State and threatened to launch a state-wide agitation.

Alleging that there is a conspiracy behind the decision to cripple the ECoR, senior Congress leader Panchanan Kanungo said it is yet another attempt by the Centre to destroy the Railways in Odisha. ECoR was generating `800 crore annually from the Visakhapatnam Division because of Vizag steel plant and Visakhapatnam port which will become nil with this decision, he said.

Though the decision to create a new division with headquarters at Rayagada is welcome, the income from this will be in the range of only `200 crore and ECoR will lose `600 crore, Kanungo said and called upon Union Ministers Jual Oram and Dharmendra Pradhan to clarify their stand before the people.

Kanungo demanded that Rourkela should be declared as a new railway division and brought under the ECoR to compensate for the loss. Similarly, Bilaspur Division which is now under South-East Central Railway should be brought under ECoR with division headquarters either at Rourkela and Sambalpur. This will bring a large mineral area under ECoR and compensate for the loss, he added.

Similarly, Balasore-Mayurbhanj and Bhadrak now under SER should be included in the ECoR by declaring Balasore as a new division, he said.

The Congress leader demanded that the Union Ministers should also place before the people progress of other railways projects announced by the Centre, including the construction of wagon factory, establishment of railway medical college and international railway station at Bhubaneswar.