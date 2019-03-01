Dhenkanal postal unit opens most accounts

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The Dhenkanal Postal Division has created a record by opening the maximum number of accounts in India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) in Odisha.

As many as 9,943 IPPB accounts were opened in Dhenkanal and Angul districts in the last six months through 201 and 236 access points, respectively. Around 500 accounts were opened by the division in the last three days.

It is followed by Sambalpur division comprising Sambalpur, Bargarh, Deogarh and Jharsuguda, which had opened 9,236 IPPB accounts by February 26. Sundargarh division, comprising Rourkela and Sundargarh, has opened 2,561 accounts. Balangir division, comprising Balangir and Sonepur districts, managed to open 3,723 accounts. Keonjhar division has opened 3,751 accounts.

Dhenkanal Postal Division superintendent B B Mohanty said IPPB officials of the division have been camping in villages to motivate residents to open accounts at their doorsteps.