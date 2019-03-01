Gadgets banned in Plus II exam halls in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Perturbed over severe criticism for question papers going viral on social media during matriculation examination, the State Government has decided not to allow any electronic gadgets, including wrist watches, into the centres during the annual Plus II examinations beginning on March 7.

As per the decision taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi here on Thursday, mobile phones, electronic wrist watches, bluetooth and any other electronic gadgets will be completely banned in the examination halls.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), which is conducting the annual examinations, has been directed to issue instructions to centre superintendents to ensure that no invigilator or student carries any electronic gadget.

While the security measures taken up during the HSC examination will be replicated during the Plus-II exams, the council has been asked to have zero tolerance towards any kind of discrepancies and check copying.

Sources said as many as 3.69 lakh students across the State are appearing the examination in 1,091 centres. The test this time will be conducted under the CCTV surveillance. Close to 950 centres have already installed CCTV cameras on their campuses.

School and Mass Education Secretary Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra said elaborate arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of the examinations in a free and fair manner.

“All students will be frisked at least twice. Neither the students nor the invigilators can carry cell phones into examination halls. The wrist watches have also been banned as some models have in-built camera,” he said.

The Secretary informed that first phase question papers have already been set to 202 examination management hubs. The question papers escorted by security personnel will be sent to examination centres from the hubs on the day of test. Second phase question papers will be sent on March 11, he added.

Meanwhile, School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra said measures are being taken to check questions papers of matriculation examination going viral on social media. He, however, ensured that it will have no impact on the overall process.