Minister lays foundation stones for nine projects in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Civil Supply Minister Surya Narayan Patra laid foundation stones for nine projects in different areas under Titlagarh constituency on Thursday.

Accompanied by MP Kalikesh Singdeo and Titlagarh MLA Tukuni Sahu, he also inaugurated various projects.

The projects for which foundation stones were laid include a bridge over Uunder river near Limpada ghat, an ITI College at Sagadghat, swimming pool near Kumudapahad and a mini stadium in Balangir town. He inaugurated Shihini bridge, Yadav Bhawan at Bandhupala, a bus stand at Chaharbata and a kalyan mandap.

Addressing a public meeting, he said the State Government has been doing a lot for development of Balangir.