Home States Odisha

Post-strike, Odisha Police steps up security

Security has been scaled up at vital installations in the State as well as along the coast amid heightened tensions over armed conflict between India and Pakistan.

Published: 01st March 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Security has been scaled up at vital installations in the State as well as along the coast amid heightened tensions over armed conflict between India and Pakistan. At a high level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi at the State Secretariat here on Thursday, it was decided to step up security vigil at all important establishments, including defence, Central and State Government organisations. 

After the meeting, DGP Dr RP Sharma said, “SPs of all the districts have been directed to remain alert and enhance intelligence gathering system and response mechanism to deal with any untoward incident.”
Senior district police officers have also been directed to coordinate with other agencies and keep a close vigil over the important establishments in the State, he added.

Senior officials of central agencies like Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indian Coast Guard and others were present.

The Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) has already tightened its security after receiving an alert from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on February 23. The Air India’s Mumbai control centre had received a phone call on Saturday threatening to hijack its plane. Following the phone call, BCAS has asked all airlines and CISF to follow specific enhanced measures to ensure security.

“Strict access control to regulate entry to terminal building, intensive checking and close surveillance are being carried out to ensure security,” BPIA Director Suresh Chandra Hota said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp