Post-strike, Odisha Police steps up security

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Security has been scaled up at vital installations in the State as well as along the coast amid heightened tensions over armed conflict between India and Pakistan. At a high level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi at the State Secretariat here on Thursday, it was decided to step up security vigil at all important establishments, including defence, Central and State Government organisations.

After the meeting, DGP Dr RP Sharma said, “SPs of all the districts have been directed to remain alert and enhance intelligence gathering system and response mechanism to deal with any untoward incident.”

Senior district police officers have also been directed to coordinate with other agencies and keep a close vigil over the important establishments in the State, he added.

Senior officials of central agencies like Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indian Coast Guard and others were present.

The Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) has already tightened its security after receiving an alert from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on February 23. The Air India’s Mumbai control centre had received a phone call on Saturday threatening to hijack its plane. Following the phone call, BCAS has asked all airlines and CISF to follow specific enhanced measures to ensure security.

“Strict access control to regulate entry to terminal building, intensive checking and close surveillance are being carried out to ensure security,” BPIA Director Suresh Chandra Hota said.