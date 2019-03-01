Home States Odisha

Rain, hailstorm damage rabi crops in 8 districts of Odisha

Hailstorm accompanied by rain that lashed several parts of Odisha on Wednesday night damaged rabi crops in hundreds of acre in eight districts of the State.

Published: 01st March 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hailstorm accompanied by rain that lashed several parts of Odisha on Wednesday night damaged rabi crops in hundreds of acre in eight districts of the State.

Parts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Khurda, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Angul districts experienced heavy rain under the influence of a trough over Odisha and Chhattisgarh.
The rain accompanied by hailstorm has caused extensive damage to standing paddy and vegetable crops in Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur which experienced spells of thunderstorm in the last 24 hours.

According to preliminary reports, high yielding and short-duration paddy crops in the coastal districts and vegetables crops like brinjal, chilli, watermelon and cucumber in at least four blocks in Jajpur and two each blocks in Balasore and Bhadrak have been damaged.

Bhagirathi Das, a farmer from Remuna of Balasore, said he had cultivated brinjal in more than two acre of land which has been badly hit in the hailstorm. More than 40 per cent of the flowering plants have been affected, he informed.

The farmers who were expecting to harvest their paddy crops during the first week of March have been the worst affected. Though the quantum of damage is yet to be assessed, district administration sources said tehsildars have been asked to conduct a survey.

While Cuttack recorded highest 26.2 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, followed by Balasore 24.6 mm, Bhubaneswar 21.8 mm and Bhawanipatna 21 mm, Daringibadi and Phulbani received 15 mm and 8.6 mm respectively.

The Capital City and its nearby areas experienced heavy thunderstorm with squally winds reaching up to 50 kmph damaging hoardings at some places. The rain that started at about 11.30 pm continued till late in the night.

The rain though brought the day temperature in Bhubaneswar down by almost seven degree Celsius, high humidity level on Thursday led to unpleasant atmosphere.

As per the forecast by local Met office, light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely to occur at a few places over north coastal districts and at one or two places over south coastal districts besides interior parts of the State in next 12 hours. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp