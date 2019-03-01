Rain, hailstorm damage rabi crops in 8 districts of Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hailstorm accompanied by rain that lashed several parts of Odisha on Wednesday night damaged rabi crops in hundreds of acre in eight districts of the State.

Parts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Khurda, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Angul districts experienced heavy rain under the influence of a trough over Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The rain accompanied by hailstorm has caused extensive damage to standing paddy and vegetable crops in Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur which experienced spells of thunderstorm in the last 24 hours.

According to preliminary reports, high yielding and short-duration paddy crops in the coastal districts and vegetables crops like brinjal, chilli, watermelon and cucumber in at least four blocks in Jajpur and two each blocks in Balasore and Bhadrak have been damaged.

Bhagirathi Das, a farmer from Remuna of Balasore, said he had cultivated brinjal in more than two acre of land which has been badly hit in the hailstorm. More than 40 per cent of the flowering plants have been affected, he informed.

The farmers who were expecting to harvest their paddy crops during the first week of March have been the worst affected. Though the quantum of damage is yet to be assessed, district administration sources said tehsildars have been asked to conduct a survey.

While Cuttack recorded highest 26.2 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, followed by Balasore 24.6 mm, Bhubaneswar 21.8 mm and Bhawanipatna 21 mm, Daringibadi and Phulbani received 15 mm and 8.6 mm respectively.

The Capital City and its nearby areas experienced heavy thunderstorm with squally winds reaching up to 50 kmph damaging hoardings at some places. The rain that started at about 11.30 pm continued till late in the night.

The rain though brought the day temperature in Bhubaneswar down by almost seven degree Celsius, high humidity level on Thursday led to unpleasant atmosphere.

As per the forecast by local Met office, light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely to occur at a few places over north coastal districts and at one or two places over south coastal districts besides interior parts of the State in next 12 hours.