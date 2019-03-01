Rains damage vegetable crops in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Vegetable crops on vast tracts of land in the district were destroyed due to rain and hailstorm on Wednesday.

Several acres of vegetable crops have been damaged in Rasulpur, Dharmasala, Bari, Jajpur, Barachana, Sukinda and Dasarathapur blocks which witnessed spells of thunderstorm and rains in the last 24 hours. Kharif crops and vegetables including tomato, brinjal, pumpkin, cucumber, bitter gourd, cabbage and cauliflower were damaged due to the unseasonal rains.

“I had grown pumpkin, bitter gourd and ladies finger on one acre of land. The crops were damaged due to the rain and hailstorm. My crop land was waterlogged due to the untimely rain,” said Arabinda Mahanta, a farmer of Kaliapani in Sukinda block.

The vegetable growers have demanded adequate compensation for the losses. A Horticulture department official said a survey would be conducted to assess the crop loss.