Red threat to rural connectivity in Odisha

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Development works in Tumudibandha and Khajuripada blocks of Kandhamal district have come to a standstill for the last one year owing to Maoist threat. Road construction has been the worst hit as contractors are leaving projects mid-way. Projects worth `50 crore of the Rural Development Department and Pradhan Mantri Gramya Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) have been stalled by Maoists.

Gumudumaha village under Tumudibandha block still does not have a motorable road. On July 8 night in 2016, a squad of Special Operation Group gunned down five tribals, including an 11-month-old child, in Gumudumaha during an anti-Maoist operation. Following the incident, State Government promised aid for the affected families and development of the village. The Rural Development Department constructed an 11-km-long approach road from Kurtamagarh to Gumudumaha at a cost of `2.38 crore. This road, however, is of no use for villagers as it is still a kutcha one. Concrete laying on the road was stopped in 2017 after Maoists set afire construction equipment.

In Patiamba village of Sudrukumpa under Khajuripada block, construction of a PMGSY road was stopped three months back after Maoists torched five construction vehicles and killed a security guard at the project site.

Work on Jharipani-Belghar road under Tumudibandha block has also been stopped for the last one month after ultras set afire vehicles at a work site. Similarly the Jharipani-Rayagada road project was halted midway following threat by Maoists to the supervisor of the construction company.

Two divisions of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), Kalahandi- Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) and Bansadhara-Ghumusar-Nagavali (BGN), are active in the district. While KKBN cadres are active in Phulbani sub-division, BGN division is active in Balliguda sub-division. Government officials, contractors and engineers rarely visit road construction sites due to Maoist threat. At some places, contractors comply with Maoist demands to be able to carry on with the work.