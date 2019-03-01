Schoolkids cover 25 km on foot to meet Collector in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: As many as 17 students of Kendua Nodal High School in Kendua within Baripada Sadar limits on Thursday walked 25 km to air their grievances before Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Bhardwaj.

The inmates of the residential school got up early in morning, skipped breakfast and reached the Collectorate at Baripada at around 7 pm to apprise the Collector of the ill-treatment being meted out to them by the headmistress of the school, who is also the hostel superintendent. The students said they are not being given three square meals a day and made to clean the school premises, its classrooms and even the road adjoining the institution. They said their seniors at the school are not made to perform such tasks.

The students said despite repeated appeals, the headmistress did not pay heed to their grievances and instead punished them following which they decided to meet the Collector.

Baripada Sadar IIC SL Minz, Baripada town IIC Ashok Kumar Nayak, district welfare officer Smrutiranjan Samantaray and Sub-Collector Dibyajyoti Parida reached the collectorate and listened to the students’ complaints in the absence of the Collector.

The Sub-Collector said a probe will be conducted and if allegations are found to be true, necessary action will be initiated against the school staff. Meanwhile, headmistress of the school, Tarulata Haribhakta Behera denied the allegations levelled by the students. The students were brought back to the school in a Government vehicle. Later, the DWO and other staff reached the school for inspection.