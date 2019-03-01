Skid Steer Loader to desilt drains in Odisha's Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: To further strengthen its mechanised drain desilting operations, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) is set to engage an advanced Skid Steer Loader machine to carry out the works this year.

The machine procured from a private firm will initially be tested for 15 days to evaluate its efficacy. The civic body has started using it in Ward-50 and 47. The CMC will decide on purchasing the machine after studying its performance.

Facing lot of difficulties in cleaning drains manually, the civic body had decided to carry out desilting work by using machines.

Accordingly, it had procured two mini excavators at a cost of `48 lakh. The two chain-mounted excavators having capacity of moving its boom 360 degree direction have been engaged in cleaning surface drains daily in two wards since November 6, 2018.

The corporation later decided to use a tyre-mounted Skid Steer Loader to enable cleaning work in narrow and congested areas.

“We will make a study on desiltation of drains by the machine in the two wards. If its performances are found satisfactory, then we will go for purchasing one or two such machines to facilitate 24 hours drain cleaning works across the city,” said CMC Deputy Executive Engineer DR Tripathy.