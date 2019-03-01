Home States Odisha

Odisha asked to speed up PMGSY work

One of the best performing states in construction of rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Odisha is way behind the annual target.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: One of the best performing states in construction of rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Odisha is way behind the annual target. The State has completed construction of 3,423 km of rural road by end of January 2019 against the target of 8,000 km fixed by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) for the current financial year. The Ministry has given the target to provide all-weather connectivity to 2,500 habitations with an estimated expenditure of `4,166 crore.

With only one month of the current financial year left, it seems impossible to meet the target. However, the performance of Odisha is much better than many other states, official sources said. The performance of five states, including Odisha, was reviewed by the Joint Secretary of the MoRD here recently.

Expressing concern over the slow pace of road construction, the Joint Secretary suggested the necessity of close monitoring of physical progress, bringing down time taken for tender and award of works to achieve the national target for 2018-19.

According to the review, as many as 357 works of four years old are still pending in the State. A senior officer of the department said 211 works could be completed by the end of March 2019.

As the pace of awarding works is very slow under PMGSY phase-II, the State has been advised to complete the tender process before the closure of the financial year. Road length of 3,760 km is eligible under phase-II of the scheme.

PMGSY-II envisages consolidation of the existing rural road network to improve its overall efficiency as a provider of transportation services for people, goods and services. Odisha was adjudged as the best performing State in 2017-18 for constructing 7,176 km road against a target of 7,000 km.

