Home States Odisha

Two state policemen killed, 29 injured in a road accident in Odisha

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his profound grief over the death of the Jawans and conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved families.

Published: 01st March 2019 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By UNI

BHUBANESWAR: As many as two jawans of the Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP) were killed and 29 injured, some of them seriously, when the van in which they were travelling collided head-on with a speeding truck on NH-49 near Belpahar in Jharsuguda district this morning.

Police identified the deceased as Prashant Behera and Shankar Prasad Panth. Belpahar Police said the two jawans died on the spot. Out of the 29 injured 15 were admitted to MCL Central Hospital at Mandlia in Brajarajnagar and 14 were rushed to the TRL Hospital at Belpahar.

Later seven of the injured were shifted to VSS Institute of Medical Sciences & Research in Burla after their condition deteriorated.

Police said the accident occurred when the Jawans were on their way to Banharpalli deputed for the visit of the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who was to inaugurate two new thermal power generation units of the Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC).

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his profound grief over the death of the Jawans and conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved families.

Patnaik wished the speedy recovery of the injured and directed that they be provided free treatment.

He announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of each of the deceased Jawans and a government job to a member of the deceased families. Patnaik also announced to provide Rs one lakh to Jawans who became disabled due to the accident.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha state police Policemen killed Odisha accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp