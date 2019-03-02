AGA fellowship for Prof Singh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Noted gastroenterologist and Professor of Gastroenterology, SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack SP Singh has been inducted as a Fellow by the American Gastroenterology Association (AGA).He is the first gastroenterologist from Odisha to be accorded the AGAF, the most coveted

title in world gastroenterology.

A leading gastroenterologist in the country, Prof Singh is presently the President of South Asian Association for Study of Liver. He is also the Chairman of Indian Society of Gastroenterology (ISG) Upper GI Bleed Taskforce and the INASL Hepatitis B Taskforce.

Prof Singh is known for his efforts towards hepatitis B eradication in the country. He had started observing World Hepatitis B Day on July 28, 2001 from Cuttack which was later adopted as World Hepatitis Day by the WHO.