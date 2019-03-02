Home States Odisha

All women in Odisha to come under SHG fold this year

President of OSAFII Dibyajyoti Pattnaik said access to credit enables businesses to expand, create jobs and reduce inequality.

Published: 02nd March 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All women irrespective of their caste, creed and economic background will be brought under the fold of Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the State this year, said Women and Child Development Minister Prafulla Samal here on Friday.

Inaugurating the second edition of Odisha Financial Inclusion Conclave organised by Odisha State Association of Financial Inclusion Institutions (OSAFII), Samal said the State Government has already initiated process to form more groups and include all women under the Mission Shakti programme.  

“Of 2.18 crore women in the State, only 70 lakh have formed 6.5 lakh SHGs so far. We want to bring all women under its fold so that they can become the drivers of growth. Both poor and rich can be members. Woman is the only eligibility criteria to become a member of the group,” he said.

The SHGs in all 30 districts, the Minister said, have been extended financial support of `6000 crore through micro-finance while the State Government has provided seed money of `15,000 each to around four lakh groups besides `3000 each to all groups for their digital empowerment.

As the Government has been pushing hard for overall development of the section, SHG federations have been provided `25 lakh revolving fund and the groups made eligible to avail interest-free loan upto `3 lakh, he maintained.

Admitting that women were once exploited by some micro-finance companies, Samal called upon all stakeholders for strengthening the women groups by providing them affordable financial services so that they can create their own identity and get their rights.  

President of OSAFII Dibyajyoti Pattnaik said access to credit enables businesses to expand, create jobs and reduce inequality. Availability of hassle free financial assistance to women groups would make them economically and socially empowered, he added.

The Minister felicitated the representatives of Mission Shakti, Odisha Livelihood Mission, State Urban Development Agency, SBI, Sa-Dhan, Yes Bank and District Central Cooperative Banks for their remarkable contribution in financial inclusion.

More than 400 representatives from SHGs, banks, Government agencies and financial institutions from 30 districts participated in the conclave.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp