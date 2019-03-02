All women in Odisha to come under SHG fold this year

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All women irrespective of their caste, creed and economic background will be brought under the fold of Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the State this year, said Women and Child Development Minister Prafulla Samal here on Friday.

Inaugurating the second edition of Odisha Financial Inclusion Conclave organised by Odisha State Association of Financial Inclusion Institutions (OSAFII), Samal said the State Government has already initiated process to form more groups and include all women under the Mission Shakti programme.

“Of 2.18 crore women in the State, only 70 lakh have formed 6.5 lakh SHGs so far. We want to bring all women under its fold so that they can become the drivers of growth. Both poor and rich can be members. Woman is the only eligibility criteria to become a member of the group,” he said.

The SHGs in all 30 districts, the Minister said, have been extended financial support of `6000 crore through micro-finance while the State Government has provided seed money of `15,000 each to around four lakh groups besides `3000 each to all groups for their digital empowerment.

As the Government has been pushing hard for overall development of the section, SHG federations have been provided `25 lakh revolving fund and the groups made eligible to avail interest-free loan upto `3 lakh, he maintained.

Admitting that women were once exploited by some micro-finance companies, Samal called upon all stakeholders for strengthening the women groups by providing them affordable financial services so that they can create their own identity and get their rights.

President of OSAFII Dibyajyoti Pattnaik said access to credit enables businesses to expand, create jobs and reduce inequality. Availability of hassle free financial assistance to women groups would make them economically and socially empowered, he added.

The Minister felicitated the representatives of Mission Shakti, Odisha Livelihood Mission, State Urban Development Agency, SBI, Sa-Dhan, Yes Bank and District Central Cooperative Banks for their remarkable contribution in financial inclusion.

More than 400 representatives from SHGs, banks, Government agencies and financial institutions from 30 districts participated in the conclave.