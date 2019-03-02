Home States Odisha

Arms holders told to surrender guns in Odisha

Odisha Police has asked all licensed gun owners to deposit their firearms with the police ahead of the General Elections.

Published: 02nd March 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police has asked all licensed gun owners to deposit their firearms with the police ahead of the General Elections.A district level committee comprising the Collector, who is also the District Election Officer, and the SP, will take a decision on gun owners who have sought exemption from the rule. They include mostly security guards involved in escorting vehicles carrying cash to banks and ATMs.

The Election Commission of India had asked the Odisha Police to carry out the exercise of depositing fire arms at the police station. Police sources said there are over 20,000 licensed guns in Odisha.
DGP Dr RP Sharma said, “A special drive has been launched in this regard and licence-holders are mandated to deposit their guns with the police before the elections.”

Stating that stern action would be taken against those who do not comply, the DGP has also asked the police to book anti-socials under Section 110 of CrPC, seize illegal arms, illicit liquor and contraband substances, execute NBWs, check the illegal flow of cash and carry out other enforcement activities as part of the special drive ahead of the elections.

“As per the direction of the ECI, transfers of police officials have already been done. The election cells at Odisha Police headquarters and the district SP offices are submitting daily reports on enforcement activities,” Dr Sharma said.

The DGP had earlier directed the SPs to assess the booths and make vulnerability mapping of the sensitive polling stations basing on the incidents of violence, political rivalries and booth capturing during 2014 general elections and 2017 panchayat polls.

As per the reports, there are about 7,000 sensitive polling stations in the State where adequate police personnel will be deployed during the elections.

