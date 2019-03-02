Aspirants plenty for BJD in Talcher

BK Rout By

Express News Service

TALCHER: As the General Elections inch closer, the local unit of BJD is facing the problem of plenty with the number aspirants for party ticket in Talcher Assembly segment going up.Besides sitting MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan, a number of contenders including Pallahara MLA Mahesh Sahu and Zilla Parishad member Anupama Pradhan have raised their heads.

While the BJP has almost finalised its candidate for the seat, BJD is still undecided on its pick amid reports of the ruling party fielding a new face in the upcoming polls.The BJP is upbeat this time going by its performance in the last panchayat polls where it bagged four out of the five Zilla Parishad seats in Talcher. The BJD could muster only one with Anupama being the sole party victor.

Sitting MLA Braja was initially in Congress but after being denied a party ticket in 2009, he contested the polls as an Independent and won. He joined BJD in 2013 and won the 2014 elections.BJD insiders said Braja is facing dissidence in the party. The party’s debacle in the last rural polls is attributed to the growing disenchantment with the MLA.

Apart from Anupama, another contender for BJD ticket is Manoj Pradhan. Speculations are also rife that former State Mahila Congress president Sasmita Behera is going to join BJD soon and may angle for the ruling party ticket from the seat. Two other aspirants - Ritarani Dash and Manas Acharya - are also eyeing for tickets.

The name of Rabinarayan Pani, a Biju Patnaik loyalist and former Government chief whip, is also doing rounds. However, sources said Pallahara MLA Mahesh Sahu, who is a local of Talcher, is ahead in the ticket race.

With so many aspirants in the race, the candidate selection may have become a tricky affair for the BJD high command.