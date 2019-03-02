Home States Odisha

Aspirants plenty for BJD in Talcher

As the General Elections inch closer, the local unit of BJD is facing the problem of plenty with the number aspirants for party ticket in Talcher Assembly segment going up.

Published: 02nd March 2019 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

By BK Rout
Express News Service

TALCHER: As the General Elections inch closer, the local unit of BJD is facing the problem of plenty with the number aspirants for party ticket in Talcher Assembly segment going up.Besides sitting MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan, a number of contenders including Pallahara MLA Mahesh Sahu and Zilla Parishad member Anupama Pradhan have raised their heads.

While the BJP has almost finalised its candidate for the seat, BJD is still undecided on its pick amid reports of the ruling party fielding a new face in the upcoming polls.The BJP is upbeat this time going by its performance in the last panchayat polls where it bagged four out of the five Zilla Parishad seats in Talcher. The BJD could muster only one with Anupama being the sole party victor.

Sitting MLA Braja was initially in Congress but after being denied a party ticket in 2009, he contested the polls as an Independent and won. He joined BJD in 2013 and won the 2014 elections.BJD insiders said Braja is facing dissidence in the party. The party’s debacle in the last rural polls is attributed to the growing disenchantment with the MLA.

Apart from Anupama, another contender for BJD ticket is Manoj Pradhan. Speculations are also rife that former State Mahila Congress president Sasmita Behera is going to join BJD soon and may angle for the ruling party ticket from the seat. Two other aspirants - Ritarani Dash and Manas Acharya - are also eyeing for tickets.

The name of Rabinarayan Pani, a Biju Patnaik loyalist and former Government chief whip, is also doing rounds. However, sources said Pallahara MLA Mahesh Sahu, who is a local of Talcher, is ahead in the ticket race.

With so many aspirants in the race, the candidate selection may have become a tricky affair for the BJD high command.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp