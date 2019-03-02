Home States Odisha

BJP not to have it easy in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur district has been a focal point in BJP’s efforts to make inroads in Coastal Odisha in the last five years.

Published: 02nd March 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Amarnath Parida
Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Jagatsinghpur district has been a focal point in BJP’s efforts to make inroads in Coastal Odisha in the last five years. The ruling party at the Centre had left no stone unturned to establish a foothold in the district since 2014.

However, as the 2019 elections approach, the path still doesn’t seem easy for the party in the region. Despite having expended much energy through aggressive implementation of developmental projects and Central schemes and launching programmes to woo voters, the BJP doesn’t yet seem to have risen to a strong position in the district.

Lack of organisational base at the grassroots, bitter infighting in the ranks and weak leadership continues to hinder the party’s growth and chances in the four Assembly segments and one Lok Sabha seat.The party’s focus on Jagatsinghpur was exemplified in a grand manner in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Paradip oil refinery on February 7, 2016. There has been no let-up since. Union Petroleum Minister and BJP’s chief ministerial face Dharmendra Pradhan along with various Union ministers have been frequent visitors to the district for launching development projects through the last four years. But they seem to have little impact on the voters.

Around two-thirds of farmers and women in the district said they were aware of Central Government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and Ujjwala Yojana. But, they won’t translate into votes, they conceded.

Sanghmitra Jena, a woman leader, said even as almost half of women residing in rural areas have benefited from Ujjwala Yojana, it is doubtful if they will vote for the BJP because of the weak leadership at the local level and lack of coordination among workers at the grassroots.

BJP’s OBC Morcha vice-president and senior party leader Nrusingha Sahu admitted that his party is weak at the grassroots level. Keeping this in view, the party has decided to connect with voters through its ‘Paribartan Rath’.

Sahu also said likely BJP voters have been keeping away from party’s public meetings fearing that their names will be deleted from State’s welfare schemes like KALIA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp