BJP promises to revive SAT in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Friday hit out at Odisha Government for its decision to abolish the State Administrative Tribunal (SAT) and promised to revive the institution if it came to power in the State in 2019 elections.

The Government had decided in a Cabinet meeting on September 9, 2015 to close down the SAT protesting which lawyers led by Orissa High Court Bar Association had launched a state-wide agitation.

Stating that Government’s decision to abolish the SAT does not have any justification, chairman of the BJP manifesto committee Biswabhusan Harichandan alleged that it has affected thousands of government employees who were getting immediate justice in service matters through it.

Though the Odisha Government is yet to formally implement the decision, it has not filled up any vacancy in the SAT as a result of which it has become almost defunct.The tribunal has sanctioned capacity of eight including one chairperson and seven members.

However, there is only one member in SAT now as all other members, including the chairperson, have retired. Besides the main bench at Bhubaneswar, SAT had another Bench at Cuttack and two circuit Benches at Sambalpur and Berhampur.

Situation is similar in other judicial institutions. While there is no Lok Pal in Odisha since 2013, the Government has not appointed anyone to the posts of chairperson and member of the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC).

Harichandan claimed that as law minister he had scuttled two attempts to abolish the SAT.He was the law minister in the BJD-BJP alliance Government headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik from March 6, 2000 to May 16, 2004 and May 18, 2004 to March 9, 2009.Harichandan said as per a reply given to a question in the Assembly on April 30, 2018, as many as 71,109 cases are pending in SAT.