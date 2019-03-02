Cops draw flak for arresting IAF man in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The district police has come under criticism for arresting an Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel just before he was going to join duty in Jammu and Kashmir. Thirty-year-old Susant Mohapatra of Bilamugabadi village in Nikirei was preparing to leave for J&K on Wednesday when he was arrested by local cops over a land dispute. His father Pradip Mohapatra, a teacher by profession, was also arrested by the cops.

Susant had come to the village last week for a month-long vacation. However, his leave was cancelled due to escalation of tension between India and Pakistan and he was called to join duty immediately. On Thursday, the court released Susant on bail following which he immediately left for J&K to join the force.

Family members of Susant on Friday met SP Nitin Sekhar and alleged that police arrested the IAF personnel and his father illegally.

The cops also abused them in the police station, they claimed.Pradip also wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urging them to take necessary action against the policemen who illegally arrested his son in a false case just before he was going to join duty in J&K.

The SP said, “Investigation into the allegations of IAF personnel’s family members is underway.”Pattamundai SDPO Ranjan De said Susant and his father were arrested in a case related to land dispute with some villagers. Further investigation into the case is on, he said.

Meanwhile, several ex-servicemen of Kendrapara criticised the police for their action. Kendrapara Citizen Forum president Biswanath Behera condemned the police action and said, “When an Air Force personnel was going to join the country’s fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, police tried to prevent him from joining his duty by arresting him in a false case at the behest some influential persons.”

The court rightly granted him bail a day after his arrest and allowed Susant to leave for J&K and fight against the enemy along the border, he added.