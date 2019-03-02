Dhenkanal girls grab national eyeballs for science projects

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Two schoolgirls of the district have brought laurels to the district with their innovation. The science projects of Sriyanka Samal and Rajni Hembram, both Class X students of Utkal Bharati Bidyapitha at Khaleiborai in Hindol, were awarded and highly appreciated during the 7th National Level Exhibition and Project competition (NLEPC) under Inspire Awards-2019 held at IIT, Delhi during February 14-15.

Sriyanka has been selected to present her project on bio asbestos at the Festival of Innovations and Entrepreneurship (FINE) of National Innovation Foundation (NIF) to be organised by Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, with support of Rashtrapati Bhawan from March 15 to 18.

Similarly, Rajni’s project on use of hi-tech domestic crusher to separate dust and skin from pulses was selected for Japan Asia Youth Exchange programme in science. She will present her innovation at an event in Japan.

Giving details of her project, Sriyanka said unlike asbestos which affects the environment, bio asbestos are made from palm leaves and latex of Mahul trees which act as natural adhesive. A mat is prepared using leaves of palm tree and the latex is applied on it. Then the mat is left to dry for several hours. Later, a mixture of white distemper and the latex of Mahul tree is applied. “By growing more palm and Mahul trees, we can protect ourselves from the ill-effects of global warming,” she said.

The innovative indigenous hi-tech crusher of Rajni is priced in the range of `700 to `800. Her project was selected among a total of 850 presentations at the NLEPC.

Both the girls were guided by Pravat Kumar Ghadei. The guide said Rajni’s instrument has been put to test several times and is easy to run. “Farmers can easily afford it instead of depending on big machines by wasting time and money,” he added.