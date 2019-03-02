Home States Odisha

Dhenkanal girls grab national eyeballs for science projects

Two schoolgirls of the district have brought laurels to the district with their innovation.

Published: 02nd March 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Two schoolgirls of the district have brought laurels to the district with their innovation. The science projects of Sriyanka Samal and Rajni Hembram, both Class X students of Utkal Bharati Bidyapitha at Khaleiborai in Hindol, were awarded and highly appreciated during the 7th National Level Exhibition and Project competition (NLEPC) under Inspire Awards-2019 held at IIT, Delhi during February 14-15.

Sriyanka has been selected to present her project on bio asbestos at the Festival of Innovations and Entrepreneurship (FINE) of National Innovation Foundation (NIF) to be organised by Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, with support of Rashtrapati Bhawan from March 15 to 18.
Similarly, Rajni’s project on use of hi-tech domestic crusher to separate dust and skin from pulses was selected for Japan Asia Youth Exchange programme in science. She will present her innovation at an event in Japan.

Giving details of her project, Sriyanka said unlike asbestos which affects the environment, bio asbestos are made from palm leaves and latex of Mahul trees which act as natural adhesive. A mat is prepared using leaves of palm tree and the latex is applied on it. Then the mat is left to dry for several hours. Later, a mixture of white distemper and the latex of Mahul tree is applied. “By growing more palm and Mahul trees, we can protect ourselves from the ill-effects of global warming,” she said.

The innovative indigenous hi-tech crusher of Rajni is priced in the range of `700 to `800. Her project was selected among a total of 850 presentations at the NLEPC.

Both the girls were guided by Pravat Kumar Ghadei. The guide said Rajni’s instrument has been put to test several times and is easy to run. “Farmers can easily afford it instead of depending on big machines by wasting time and money,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp