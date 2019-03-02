Home States Odisha

Former Malkangiri MLA returns to BJD

Former Malkangiri MLA Mukund Sodi returned to BJD on Friday, a day after resigning from BJP.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Malkangiri MLA Mukund Sodi returned to BJD on Friday, a day after resigning from BJP.The former legislator joined BJD along with his supporters at Naveen Nivas in the presence of party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Sodi had sent his resignation letter to BJP state president Basant Panda stating that he resigned from primary membership and all posts of the party.

Sodi, who represented BJD in the Assembly from Malkangiri constituency, was denied a ticket by the party for the 2014 elections. He quit BJD on January 18, 2017, before the panchayat polls. Describing his joining BJD as a homecoming, Sodi said he will work for strengthening BJD in the area.Welcoming Sodi back to BJD, the Chief Minister said the party’s organisation in Malkangiri will be stronger after the former MLA’s return.

Besides, hundreds of Congress and BJP leaders from Kantabanji, Tureikela and Muribahal blocks in Balangir district joined BJD at Naveen Nivas in the presence of the Chief Minister.Malkangiri district observer and BJD MLA Pranab Prakash Das, Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Chandra Sarathi Behera, Malkangiri district president Manas Madkaki and senior leaders were present.

