Odisha government nod to land allotment for 7 industries

The State Government on Friday gave in-principle approval for land allotment to seven industrial units with an employment potential of around 3,200.

Published: 02nd March 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Friday gave in-principle approval for land allotment to seven industrial units with an employment potential of around 3,200.The decision was taken at a meeting of the High Level Land Allotment Committee chaired by Chief Secretary AP Padhi at the State Secretariat here. Investment in the seven units to be located in Idco industrial unit at Sea Food Park in Deras and Info Valley, Khurda will be around `305 crore.

The committee approved proposals for allotment of 5.2 acre to ITC Limited for manufacturing of biscuits, noodles and snacks at industrial unit in Khurda, 5.03 acre to Star GSM for ESDM manufacturing at Info Valley, 4.1 acre to CTEL Infosystems for development of Internet of Things (IoT) software at Info Valley, three acre to Sabri Food for sea food processing at Deras, 20 acre to Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) for permanent campus at Bhubaneswar and four acre to Odisha Skill Development Authority for establishment of World Skill Centre at Mancheswar.

An investment proposal for manufacturing of lithium battery, solar panel and inverter at Info Valley was put to technical committee for reassessment of land requirement.The Chief Secretary directed the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited (IPICOL), the Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) and other nodal departments to make proper assessment of land requirement for various types of industries. OCAC was directed to workout objective standards for assessment of land requirement for different types of electronics and IT companies.

Presenting updates about the development of infrastructure and allied services in Sea Food Park at Deras and Info Valley, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Idco Sanjay Singh said so far, 28 industrial units have been allotted land in these two estates with employment potential of 16,315 persons. While 15 units are located in Sea Food Park with employment potential of 7,728, the 13 units in Info Valley can create job opportunity for 8,587 persons, he added.

Official sources said more proposed units have given their choice for land in these two industrial estates through the State level single window authority, district level single window authority and nodal departments.

State assistance

5.2 acre to ITC Limited
5.03 acre to Star GSM for ESDM manufacturing
4.1 acre to CTEL Infosystems for development of Internet of Things
20 acre to ICT for permanent campus at Bhubaneswar

