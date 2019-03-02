Injured tusker in Odisha not responding to treatment

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A 32-year-old injured tusker, which is being given medical attention for the last 22 days at Turudanali village under Mahavir Road forest range, is not responding to treatment.

The elephant had entered Dhenkanal forests from Keonjhar and was found to have sustained wounds. Forest officials said initially the jumbo was administered 40 drips (dextrose 10 and 20) by OUAT and local veterinary surgeons. Later, veterinary surgeons from Similipal were roped in. However, the elephant is not responding to treatment and is struggling for survival. Locals demanded intervention of senior veterinary surgeons from OUAT and elephant experts for proper diagnosis and medical treatment of the pachyderm.

Meanwhile, thousands of people from nearby areas are thronging the place where the jumbo is being treated to catch a glimpse of the injured elephant.