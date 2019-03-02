Home States Odisha

Land pattas distributed in Odisha

Municipality officials distributed land documents to 11 landless families and slum dwellers under ‘Jaga Mission’ here on Friday.

Published: 02nd March 2019 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 07:49 AM

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Municipality officials distributed land documents to 11 landless families and slum dwellers under ‘Jaga Mission’ here on Friday.

Hundreds of slum dwellers under the banner of Dalit Bikash Parishad had been staging demonstrations demanding land pattas since long.

Besides, the Parishad had also filed a PIL in Orissa High Court demanding land documents for families residing on canal embankments and at roadside by encroaching Government land.

The municipality has so far disbursed land pattas to 98 out of 111 beneficiaries.Tehsildar Manas Ranjan Bhoi, project director, DRDA Braj Gopal Acharya, municipality executive officer Baldev Behera were present.

