Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik woos farmers with KALIA benefits

ROURKELA: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said he will ensure that not a single eligible farmers is left out of KALIA scheme.Addressing a mega KALIA convention here, Naveen said, “Mine is the Government for poor, farmers and farm hands. Your development is my aim.”

He said that KALIA has shown the way to the entire country as far as farmers welfare is concerned and will benefit small farmers, farm hands, share croppers and landless farmers. Naveen claimed that 30 lakh farmers have benefitted and about 10 lakh more are to be included in the scheme.

He said that not a single eligible farmer would be deprived of KALIA benefit and he is keeping a watch on it. Speaking about KALIA scholarship, he urged the beneficiary farmers to educate their children. Naveen said he has written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet the legitimate rights of the farmers.

Addressing the gathering of farmers and women members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) of Sundargarh district, the Chief Minister said Odisha Government is providing interest free loans to both farmers and women SHGs under the Mission Shakti scheme and exhorted them to obtain its benefit. “With efforts of farmers and women, Odisha will get a new identity,” he said.

On the occasion, Naveen inaugurated 23 projects worth `336.61 crore including a mega lift irrigation project in Bargaon block, a road over bridge over STI level-crossing and multi-activity centre of the Biju Patnaik University of Technology, both at Rourkela. He also laid foundation stones of 19 projects for the district worth `309.78 crore.

BJD-BJP fight over RoB inauguration, Congmen held

Rourkela: Members of BJD’s youth and student wings were infuriated after a group of BJP activists forcefully inaugurated the road over bridge (RoB) over STI-level crossing in Civil Township before the scheduled inauguration by Chief Minister.

A group of BJP activists led by BJP’s State Executive member Nihar Ray reached the RoB’s end point at Civil Township, inaugurated it by cutting a ribbon and left the spot. They also put up BJP flags on the street light posts.

When the activists of Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) and Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) came to know about it, they rushed to the spot and raised slogans against the BJP. Later, senior BJD leader and Rourkela Development Authority Chairman Sarada Prasad Nayak reached the spot and urged the irate workers to lodge protest in a democratic way.

They then marched in a procession to the RN Pali police station and demanded action against those who violated the protocol by forcefully inaugurating the RoB before the official inauguration by the Chief Minister. On the other hand, Congress workers including former Rourkela District Congress Committee president Biren Senapati were taken into preventive custody by Chhend police. They had gathered at Chhend Square wearing black headbands and holding black flags to oppose Naveen’s visit.

BJP accuses CM of spending`50 cr for publicity

BJP activists including Odisha unit secretary Dhiren Senapati were taken into preventive custody while they were proceeding to the public meeting venue of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. They were taken to Bondamunda police station and later released. Senapati claimed that about ` 50 crore was spent by the Sundargarh administration for the mega KALIA convention at Rourkela aerodrome field which was a clandestine attempt to garner votes for BJD. He said a dozen of projects announced by Naveen for Rourkela city and Sundargarh district are all hanging fire for five to 15 years.