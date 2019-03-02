Home States Odisha

Plus II exam to hit teaching in Odisha varsity

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: THE Plus Two examination that will begin across the State on March 7 will hit education in Gangadhar Meher University (GMU).

The university which has been struggling for space, is a centre of Plus Two examination for Gangadhar Meher Junior College besides, seven other educational institutions.

Deputy Registrar of the university, Uma Charan Pati said since there is infrastructure crisis in the institution, the Vice-Chancellor of GMU Atanu Pati had written to the Department of Higher Education (DHE) not to make GMU as a centre for Plus Two examination. Despite this, DHE designated it as a centre.

There are only 28 halls in the university and these will be used for the examination. As a result, graduation and post-graduation classes would have to be suspended till March 30 when the Plus Two examination ends. Pati said faculty members would have to take extra classes to finish the courses. He informed that there were plans to conduct the Plus Three examination in the last week of March which has to be cancelled now. Apart from students of Gangadhar Meher Junior College, around 1,400 students of other educational institutions will appear the examination at GMU.  

The GMU is facing severe infrastructure crisis as the Gangadhar Meher Junior College, headquarter of 5th Battalion of NCC and office of the Regional Director (Higher Education) are functioning from the university campus.

Earlier, the university authorities had urged the district administration for shifting these establishments from the university campus.

GMU crisis

All the 28 halls will be used to conduct Plus II examination
BA and MA classes would have to be suspended till March 30 when the examination ends
Faculty members would have to take extra classes to finish the courses.
The university planned to conduct Plus III in March-end which has to be cancelled now

