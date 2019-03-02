Home States Odisha

Odisha's Paradip port put on terror alert

Odisha has 480-km coastline which is vulnerable to possible terrorist attacks.

Pulwama attack, Soldiers

Soldiers at the suicide bomb attack site in Kashmir's Pulwama district. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Amid the escalation of tension between India and Pakistan, security has been beefed up at vital installations in Paradip port with the Indian Navy and Coast Guard put on high alert along Odisha coast.

Odisha has 480-km coastline which is vulnerable to possible terrorist attacks. On the basis of Central Intelligence inputs, a three-layer security ring has been thrown around Paradip coast, which houses the port and the single point mooring system along with the IOCL oil refinery and various other industries.  

Chairman of Paradip Port Trust Rinkesh Roy said adequate security arrangements have been put in place in the port and other important places. Coastal security is overseen by Odisha police, Coast Guard and the Navy.

Meanwhile, immigration officials are keeping a strict vigil on the movement of crew members of vessels berthing in the port. Crew members wanting to go outside the port area are being thoroughly checked to avert any untoward incident.

Sources said leaves of CISF and police personnel have been cancelled. The three marine police stations in the district have also been asked to remain in a state of high alert.  Patrolling has been intensified on sea and precautionary measures taken at all vulnerable points.

