Potato farmers take a beating in Odisha's Sundargarh

In line with the Potato Mission, the district had responded with potato cultivation during Rabi crop season in end of 2014.

ROURKELA: FARMERS of Sundargarh district are shying away from potato farming in the absence of procurement and cold storage facilities.Private promoters of cold storage are struggling for survival, discouraging prospect of agro-entrepreneurship in the district.

In line with the Potato Mission, the district had responded with potato cultivation during Rabi crop season in end of 2014.Farmer Bijay Xalxo said during March 2015 he had harvested over 45 tonnes of potatoes. But, price crashed by `3 to `5 per kg due to bumper crop every where and the Government appointed National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) backed out from procuring potatoes at Minimum Support Price (MSP) of `600 per quintal. He said without safe storage facilities about 10 tonnes got damaged due to hot climate condition and rest was hurriedly sold at distress prices causing him loss of about `3 lakh. He decided not to take up potato cultivation any more.

Later, two new cold storage facilities of 5,000 tonnes each had come up in Bargaon and Bonai blocks with private participation between August 2016 and April 2017. Along with an old cold storage of 1,500 tonnes at Rourkela they continue to suffer from under-utilisation of space.

Odisha Cold Storage Association vice-president Prabhat Tiberwal said Government allows subsidy on maximum investment of `4 crore, while a 5,000 tonne cold storage requires funding of `8 crore which includes the cost of two acres of land. He said they are facing loss due to occupancy problem as they are forced to pay heavy interest on bank loan and bear fixed expenses.

He said efforts to procure potato from West Bengal also failed due to transportation cost and cold storage owners and farmers in Bengal resorting to price manipulation. He said if the Odisha Government fails to bail them out, then agro entrepreneurship would take a severe blow.     

Deputy Director of Horticulture Sarveswar Bagudai said cut in subsidy to potato farmers and lack of marketing link are major factors behind farmers not opting for growing the crop.A proposal for 5,000 tonnes cold storage at Sundargarh town is pending with the National Horticulture, while eight of 30 proposals for small cold chambers have gotten approval.

