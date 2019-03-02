Potholes dot ramp at Rayagada railway station

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: At least 20 potholes are scattered over the surface of the newly inaugurated ramp of the foot over-bridge (FOB) at Rayagada railway station exposing poor quality work.The FOB was constructed to ease the rush during peak hours as ramps would be beneficial for people with disabilities (PWDs) and senior citizens.

The bridge, with a width of 3 metres and length of 27.2 metres, has been estimated at `2.44 crore. In addition to this, the newly constructed FOBs, one each at Ladda and Jimidipeta, were inaugurated recently.

Biju Yuva Janata Dal’s district president Binayak Kar alleged that the construction work was carried out haphazardly, thereby compromising with quality. “Unless attention is paid for its quick restoration, it will fail to mitigate the difficulties faced by passengers.The poor quality work is not only seen on the ramps but also on the foot track of platform number 3, putting passengers’ lives at risk,” Kar added.