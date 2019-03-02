Home States Odisha

Potholes dot ramp at Rayagada railway station

At least 20 potholes are scattered over the surface of the newly inaugurated ramp of the foot over-bridge (FOB) at Rayagada railway station exposing poor quality work.

Published: 02nd March 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

The damaged foot track of platform-3 at the railway station |Express

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: At least 20 potholes are scattered over the surface of the newly inaugurated ramp of the foot over-bridge (FOB) at Rayagada railway station exposing poor quality work.The FOB was constructed to ease the rush during peak hours as ramps would be beneficial for people with disabilities (PWDs) and senior citizens.

The bridge, with a width of 3 metres and length of 27.2 metres, has been estimated at `2.44 crore. In addition to this, the newly constructed FOBs, one each at Ladda and Jimidipeta, were inaugurated recently.

Biju Yuva Janata Dal’s district president Binayak Kar alleged that the construction work was carried out haphazardly, thereby compromising with quality.  “Unless attention is paid for its quick restoration, it will fail to mitigate the difficulties faced by passengers.The poor quality work is not only seen on the ramps but also on the foot track of platform number 3, putting passengers’ lives at risk,” Kar added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp