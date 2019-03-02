Home States Odisha

Two OSAP jawans killed in Odisha road mishap

Th police van they were travelling in collided head-on with a speeding truck near a petrol pump.

Published: 02nd March 2019

OSAP jawans pay tribute to the deceased personnel | Express

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Two Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP) were killed and 27 others sustained injuries in an accident at Belpahar by-pass on NH-49 on Friday.

Th police van they were travelling in collided head-on with a speeding truck near a petrol pump. The deceased are 30-year-old Prashanth Behera and 45-year-old Shankar Prasad Panth. The injured police personnel were rushed to TRL Hospital at Belpahar, Jharsuguda District Headquarterz Hospital and Central Hospital Mandalia in Brajrajnagar. Of the injured, 14 personnel have been shifted to VIMSAR in Burla as their health condition deteriorated.

The van carrying 33 Odisha Special Armed Police was heading to Banharpalli for deployment in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s programme on Friday. Naveen, who visited the injured persons at VIMSAR in Burla,  announced employment and ex gratia of `5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased jawans. The personnel, who suffered disability due to the accident, will get an ex gratia of `1 lakh by the Government.

