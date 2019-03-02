Utkal VC gets additional charge of OUAT

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Utkal University Prof Soumendra Mohan Patnaik has been given the additional charge of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) after incumbent VC Prof Surendra Nath Pasupalak was sent on leave from Thursday over graft charges.

The Governor’s Secretariat, which had issued order three days back asking Pasupalak to go on leave, had appointed the Higher Education Secretary as the VC of OUAT. The earlier order has been revoked and Patnaik will remain in-charge of OUAT until further orders.

As per reports, Pasupalak was sent on leave to ensure transparency in the inquiry process contemplated against him. In December last year, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal had ordered Vigilance probe against Pasupalak. Pasupalak, however, rubbished the charges of any irregularity and accused the Governor’s Secretariat of plotting against him.