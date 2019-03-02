Women voters increase in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: As per the final electoral roll published by the office of Chief Election Commissioner, the number of women voters has gone up by 3.5 per cent in the district.

This was informed by the district officials at a special voters’ list correction programme held at the Collectorate here on Thursday. The total number of voters in Jajpur district was 14,43,577 of which 7,56,230 are males and 6,87,265 females. The number of voters from the third gender is 82.Officials said this time, there are 909 female voters for every 1,000 males. During the 2014 elections, the district had 13,00,745 voters and the ratio was 874 female voters for every 1,000 males.

Around 98.86 per cent of voters have got photo identity cards. While 16,472 voters are yet to receive their identity cards, booth level officers have been asked to collect photographs of all eligible voters and issue them cards.

“All eligible voters have been asked to check their names in the voters’ list available at their respective booths and apply for enrolment with booth level officers if they find their names missing,” said an official.