Akhandalamani temple braces up for Shivratri

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: The famous Akhandalamani temple at Aradi village is bracing up to host more than two lakh devotees from Odisha and neighbouring States on Shivratri.But the number is far lower than that witnessed in the past years. The reason for this is lack of development of the holy site, the servitors alleged. They alleged despite two master plans designed decades back, no work has been undertaken to ensure basic amenities and upgrade facilities.

Former manager of the temple trust board Dayanidhi Patra said the waste water from the ‘sevayat basti’ on the temple premises is released into the temple tank and the same is used for rituals. He said the defunct tube wells on the temple premises have not yet been repaired.

Though, the temple was declared a tourist destination a few years back, no steps have been taken to develop it. The master plan, including construction of a deer park, swimming pool, boating facilities in the tank and beautification of the area is gathering dust, said former trust board member Surendra Padhi.

Meanwhile, two preparatory meetings were held to ensure smooth conduct of the festival under the chairmanship of Bhadrak Collector Gyanaranjan Das. The Bhadrak-Aradi road has been repaired and the entrance of stadium village cleared for safe movement of vehicles. It has been decided to start extra bus services and instal mobile drinking water facility near the bus stand.

The RWSS Executive Engineer has been asked to ensure regular water supply during the festival. Similarly, Nesco authorities have been directed to make special arrangements to maintain uninterrupted power supply. The police have also made elaborate security arrangements for safe and peaceful conduct of festival.

As many as 30 sections of armed police will be deployed during the festival.CCTV cameras will be installed inside and outside the temple premises, said ASP Bikash Dash. He said all routes, including waterways connecting Aradi, will be monitored through a three-tier security set-up.