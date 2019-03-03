Home States Odisha

Akhandalamani temple braces up for Shivratri

The famous Akhandalamani temple at Aradi village is bracing up to host more than two lakh devotees from Odisha and neighbouring States on Shivratri.

Published: 03rd March 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: The famous Akhandalamani temple at Aradi village is bracing up to host more than two lakh devotees from Odisha and neighbouring States on Shivratri.But the number is far lower than that witnessed in the past years. The reason for this is lack of development of the holy site, the servitors alleged. They alleged despite two master plans designed decades back, no work has been undertaken to ensure basic amenities and upgrade facilities.

Former manager of the temple trust board Dayanidhi Patra said the waste water from the ‘sevayat basti’ on the temple premises is released into the temple tank and the same is used for rituals. He said the defunct tube wells on the temple premises have not yet been repaired.

Though, the temple was declared a tourist destination a few years back, no steps have been taken to develop it. The master plan, including construction of a deer park, swimming pool, boating facilities in the tank and beautification of the area is gathering dust, said former trust board member Surendra Padhi.
Meanwhile, two preparatory meetings were held to ensure smooth conduct of the festival under the chairmanship of Bhadrak Collector Gyanaranjan Das. The Bhadrak-Aradi road has been repaired and the entrance of stadium village cleared for safe movement of vehicles. It has been decided to start extra bus services and instal mobile drinking water facility near the bus stand.

The RWSS Executive Engineer has been asked to ensure regular water supply during the festival. Similarly, Nesco authorities have been directed to make special arrangements to maintain uninterrupted power supply. The police have also made elaborate security arrangements for safe and peaceful conduct of festival.

As many as 30 sections of armed police will be deployed during the festival.CCTV cameras will be installed inside and outside the temple premises, said ASP Bikash Dash. He said all routes, including waterways connecting Aradi, will be monitored through a three-tier security set-up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp