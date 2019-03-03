Another HSC question paper goes viral, 3 suspended

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: AFTER Odia and English, the Mathematics question paper of matriculation examinations went viral on social networking sites on Saturday, bringing more embarrassment to the State Government.

This time, the question paper was reportedly made viral by a woman invigilator from Paramananda Uccha Vidyalaya in Rengalpali of Kalahandi district on Saturday. The centre superintendent, invigilator and reliever of the centre have been placed under suspension by the District Education Officer (DEO) Sanjiv Kumar Singh.

The Set-D subjective type question paper of Mathematics along with an admit card was circulated on WhatsApp just 30 minutes after commencement of the examination, said Board of Secondary Education(BSE) president Jahanara Begum.

According to reports, the invigilator was carrying a mobile phone inside the examination centre. She allegedly took photographs of the question paper and sent them to her brother.

Jahanara said the BSE received information about the question paper being circulated on social media and directed the DEO to inquire. Singh informed the Jaipatna police and following inquiry, he suspended the superintendent, invigilator and reliever of the examination centre. The MIL (Odia) paper had gone viral on the first day of matriculation examination on February 22. The MIL paper had surfaced on social media platforms in Nuapada and Dhenkanal districts. A few days later, the English question paper had gone viral in Nuapada, Dhenkanal and Koraput districts.